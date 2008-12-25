The Gift That Keeps on Giving

With all the holiday banter about hunting for the perfect gift, perhaps to find that gift we need only search within ourselves.

From the time we are young, we live with a process in which we lose our voice and shutter our authentic selves. All through childhood we are told “don’t say that,” “you didn’t mean this,” “you can’t do that”; it propels us into an adolescence-without-identity, an identity subdued by silence.

So much time in the business world is invested in talking about branding — but what about our own ‘personal brands’? Companies and workplaces are no more, no less, a compilation of personal brands, melding together to unite the strength of each for the benefit of the whole. Having our own individual brand is important for our success and for the success of those around us.

In the sea of job seekers out there, how do you differentiate yourself? How do employers display their brands to attract the right talent? The answer lies in the concept of personal branding. When interviewers probe deeply, the patterns that are established will become much clearer if you know what your personal brand is. Branding as evidenced by the consistent recognition of such companies as TJ Maxx or HBO, enables those who are looking to know in advance what they are getting. The same holds true for you and your brand.