Don’t worry, be happy: Digital Media Grabs 10% Of $845Bn Global Media And Entertainment Business In 2008

One more reason to stay optimistic for 2009 is the latest numbers from Strategy Analytics which indicate digital media surpassed filmed entertainment in revenues. The report, “Global Media & Entertainment Market Forecast, 2004 – 2012,” predicts that total worldwide revenues from media and entertainment – including television & filmed entertainment, recorded music, games software and advertising – will exceed $845 billion this year, with more than 10%, or $90.0 billion, coming from online and mobile channels. In comparison, the global filmed entertainment market will generate $83.1 billion in revenues this year.