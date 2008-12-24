A 2008 Christmas Poem

As I wake to the sounds of the FM dial my mind starts to focus on life’s great trials.

“Time to get up kids & brush your teeth and please for once don’t fall back to sleep.”

“Hurry now get out of the shower the bus has gone and it’s tardy hour.”

In a rush as we fly in our car but the road is slick and traffic is at war.

Now it’s up to the office where bosses await with sullen faces at my tardy state.

In these times and on this day it’s more work, less pay, and a vanishing 401K.

As I bring my work day to a close the calendar tells me what it knows.