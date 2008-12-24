Blue OLEDs Catch Up With Other Colors, Record Brightness Levels

Organic light-emitting diode technology is literally the next display tech waiting in the wings to take center-stage, but there’s a difficulty with the blue-light variety of OLED: they’re not as efficient at converting electricity into light as red and green. But researchers at Florida university have been tackling the problem, and have achieved record levels of blue OLED brightness.

Franky So’s team have in fact created blue OLEDs with 50 lumens per watt efficiency. That’s apparently only half-way towards the team’s ultimate goal of 100 lumens per watt white light.

White OLEDs create a more natural-colored white light than compact flourescent bulbs, and are more energy efficient, so as well as being used in display technology, OLEDs are likely to find an application in room lighting.

[Physorg]