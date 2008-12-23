advertisement
Story Development from another perspective

By Corey Michael Blake1 minute Read

Randy Ingermanson is known as the “snowflake guy” for his approach to story development.  His approach quite closely mirrors the approach I have designed over the last decade and what we use when writing fiction at Writers of the Round Table.  He very eloquently, yet simply lays out an approach of how a story goes from being a simple triangle in your mind with only three distinct points, to be coming a snowflake, rich in texture and completely unique.

http://www.advancedfictionwriting.com/art/snowflake.php

