Recycled holiday greeting

By Fred Collopy1 minute Read

I just received a holiday greeting from Bruce Mau Design. It is sufficiently stimulating and inspiring that I’d like to share it with all of you. Please consider this the e-quivalent of recycling a nicely done greeting card and accept Mau’s wishes as my own for you this holiday season.

