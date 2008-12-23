XP Just Won’t Die, So Microsoft Sorta Gives Up On Vista

While Apple is busy trying to protect its current-generation operating system, Microsoft has been trying to kill off its elder one. Windows XP use has rumbled on far longer than Microsoft would’ve wanted (original termination was scheduled for January 2008) thanks to poor reception of Windows Vista. And now Microsoft has caved a little further, and extended the deadline for incorporation of the OS into new PCs from original equipment manufacturers until May.

An earlier extension had allowed manufacturers of netbooks to add XP to their machines until 2010, but desktop manufacturers had to move to installing Vista. But with Vista’s successor due mid-2009, and continued image problems dogging the OS, it looks like Microsoft has all but thrown in the towel.

Windows 7 will debut sometime shortly after this new extension, meaning that manufacturers who’ve previously had to install Vista with a “downgrade” option to XP can simply skip to the new OS.

PC users everywhere will have to hold on to one great big hope: that Windows 7 lives up to its hype, and is actually a worthy new OS that doesn’t suffer the list of woes attributed to Vista.

[IOL Technology]