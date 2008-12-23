Beware Of Big Cable

I have to comment quickly on an article the Wall Street Journal ran last week titled “Google Wants Its Own Fast Track on the Web .” The article points to a shift in the views of politicians and corporations (including both Google and Microsoft ) that could transform your and my experiences of the Internet.

For years the smartest technology minds have been advocating a “dumb pipes” policy, which essentially prevented telecom and cable companies from giving preference to some web sites over others. For example, if Internet connectivity companies own the lines into your home, then they could allow YouTube content to get to you more quickly than iTunes.

But doing that today is illegal.

Current law originally emerged to prevent Ma Bell from making it difficult for calls from non-Ma-Bell phones. The worry was that owning the line into the phone was too powerful. Whoever occupied this strategic position would have unmatched strength and would eventually suck out all the value. This would leave little profit or incentive for others to innovate and challenge these monopolies.

Supported by industry interest groups and politicians, companies like Microsoft, Yahoo and Google protected this order of the media world. But their support seems to be waning. They are starting to fall to temptation and the short-term promise of paying cable companies to give their web sites preferred access.

So how does this affect you and me? Let’s take a look at this alterative vision: let’s say you want to book a plane ticket and you typically use Travelocity to buy flights. But because Orbitz pays Comcast more money than Travelocity, the Orbitz site downloads more quickly than Travelocity’s. This instant gratification on Orbitz’s site lures you away from Travelocity.

For cash-rich companies like Microsoft and Google, this path may seem attractive because it leads to a world in which their cash gives them an advantage. In this new land, they can use their size and power to squeeze out smaller competitors.