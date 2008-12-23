Apple Hasn’t Copyrighted OS X Says Psystar

The Psystar saga has rumbled on for while now, but the latest move proves how bizarre the head-to-head with Apple has become. Psystar’s lawyers are now claiming that Apple has not properly registered a copyright claim on OS X, meaning Apple’s copyright infringement and DMCA suit against Psystar should be null and void.

That a big operator like Apple would fail to register its centerpiece operating system against illegal copying is, to put it mildly, an extraordinary claim. Over at Engadget and AppleInsider, they’ve looked into the registrations for OS X copyrights and claim to have found examples dating back to 2001, seemingly highlighting the desperation of Psystar’s legal team to find a crack in Apple’s case for keeping OS X in-house.

The hackintosh-maker’s strategy is baffling. Recently Psystar’s claims of anti-trust operation by Apple–the “lock down” of OS X to Apple-made hardware being the target here–were dismissed in court. And in the same moment as suggesting OS X is uncopyrighted, the new claims argue (again) that Apple is using some undocumented “secret” code to check the OS is running on Apple hardware at start-up.

Do Psystar and its legal team believe they’ll eventually break Apple down by chipping away at tiny corners of the Mac-maker’s legal position? That seems an impossible prospect. Apple has suggested in its own court papers that it believes there may be a silent backer paying for Carr and Ferrell’s legal attention–since their services don’t come cheap–trying to lever itself into the Mac market.

Maybe, just maybe, this time that sort of normally-dismissed conspiracy theory might have a nugget of truth in it.

[via AppleInsider, Engadget]