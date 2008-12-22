Innovation Via Biomimicry – What You Said

The results are in, and once again they tell an interesting story. In our most recent poll, we asked if you are employing biomimicry as a source of innovation inspiration. The results can be seen to the right. I find two things very interesting about these results.

Of most interest is that over 40% of respondents are unfamiliar with what biomimicry is. With the tremendous speed with which science and technology evolve, it is hard to stay abreast of everything under the sun. However, innovation practitioners have a unique mandate to do just that. Our ability to drive innovation sustainably is directly related to our ability to harness available global knowledge and experience across many disparate domains.

Biomimicry is the practice of studying the solutions of nature and looking for ways of repurposing the best solution which have withstood the crucible of natural selection to our innovation challenges. Biomimicry has emerged in recent years as a very fertile and rich method for tapping into the wisdom of nature. For more information on this valuable technique, check out the Biomimicry Institute. You might also find this two part interview with John Bradford of Interface an interesting example of how one company has put biomimicry to work.

