Succeeding in the Midst of Challenging Times

In times of economic challenges most people look at life from a position of what isn’t working as opposed to what is. Even more so, if you equate yourselves with what you do rather than who you are, and you’re struggling in your work, it will fundamentally impact your life. You’ve heard me say “ Attitude is contagious .” It’s not only contagious to others but to yourselves as well as you talk yourself into something or out of something. If you’re going to self-talk it might as well be in a way that energizes you and helps you succeed even in the midst of difficult times.

Don’t ever take your gifts for granted.

“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds; your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” – Patanjali (c. 1st to 3rd century BC).

According to Functionfox, despite the economic downturn, many small firms expect to grow revenues, maintain staff size, and hone their positioning.

There are some surprising and optimistic results at http://www.functionfox.com/creative-industry-outlook-2009 .

Some highlights revealed:

-40% of small creative firms expect revenue growth in 2009