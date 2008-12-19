Career Resolutions for 2009

Finding time to be reflective right now is no easy task, with all the holiday commotion and distractions. Nonetheless, many people manage to think about what’s ahead as they make new-year resolutions about personal as well as professional goals.

If you’re like me, it helps to hear other ideas to get your thinking going, especially when setting goals or long-term vision. Below are five ideas for career-related resolutions for 2009, courtesy of a press release I got yesterday from Adecco, the world’s largest recruitment and workforce solutions provider.

1. Stay informed. Know how the market is affecting your business and your industry; following the news and staying informed about current events is the best way to prepare for any possible changes coming your way. Follow weekly jobless claims, monthly jobs reports, and your company’s performance — these pieces of information will help you to make the best moves and decisions.

2. Talk open about what issues are affecting your job. Keeping an open dialogue with your managers will ensure there are no surprises down the road should your working environment change.

3. Remain positive. Every economic downturn eventually comes to an end. Staying positive and planning for the long term is the best course of action. Look beyond the issues affecting you this week or even this month and invest in the right education, training, and experience to keep yourself as marketable as possible.

4. Stay focused. Try not to get caught up in the doom and gloom; deliver value every day. Conversations around the water cooler have turned grim, especially when the topic is job security. Focus on exceeding expectations and helping the company succeed, and you’ll be putting yourself in the best possible situation for now and the future.

5. Your health is just as important as your job. During times of uncertainty, people tend to get overstressed and overworked — especially as employers pressure you to do more with less. Take some time out for yourself and closely monitor your work-life balance so that you can keep your peace of mind.