Year End Advice: Smile and Move in 2009

212 – The Extra Degree is one of my favorite books. It makes a simple point. At 211 degrees Fahrenheit water is just hot water. At 212 degrees it boils.

The authors, Sam Parker and Mac Anderson, say…

“Raising the temperature of water by one extra degree means the difference between something that is very hot and something that generates enough force to power a machine…It reminds us that seemingly small things can make tremendous differences.”

Sam Parker has written a new book, Smile and Move. I love everything about this book – from the title on. “Smile and move,” are two great ideas for becoming interpersonally competent.

I blog about interpersonal competence on Fridays. Interpersonal competence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become interpersonally competent, you need to do three things: 1) get to know yourself, use this self knowledge to better understand others; 2) Build solid, long lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with the important people in your life; and 3) learn how to resolve conflict in a positive manner.

Smile and Move presents some great advice on interpersonal competence. It shows you “five ways to smile” and “four ways to move” to be of better service to others. Service to others is at the core of interpersonal competence. Sam Parker says he wants to start a movement where we all happily serve on another. He says there has never been a better time for this movement. I agree.

Here are Sam’s ideas on five ways to smile and four ways to move…