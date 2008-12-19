Graphene: Source of The Next Industrial Revolution?

“An atomically-thick layer of bonded carbon atoms in a hexagonal array, that can be made by peeling a layer off a graphite block with sticky-tape ” doesn’t sound like a particularly wondrous material. But that’s an approximate description of graphene, which may one day fairly soon change the world.

The material was first “discovered” in its form of isolated thin sheets in 2004 by a group of scientists at Manchester University and the Institute for Microelectronics Technology, in Chernogolovka, Russia. And since then a sequence of scientific discoveries has revealed quite how astonishing the material actually is.

Just recently researchers at Rice University discovered a way of using a layer of graphene to store electronic data. Nothing new there, you might think: But the graphene memory may have the capacity to store data much more densely than NAND flash is predicted to, and be capable of withstanding 200ºC heat. This might make graphene-based memory an excellent candidate for long-term digital archiving–one current issue in the minds of electronic historians.

Meanwhile, University of Maryland physicists have demonstrated that graphene can conduct electricity better than any other known material at room temperature. Electron transport in graphene occurs 100 times faster than in silicon. And though there are difficulties scaling this result up to to larger sizes, the material will likely find uses in chip-chip data transfer connections.

A Manchester University team recently engineered the world’s smallest transistor out of graphene: Just one atom deep and ten wide. That scale blows current semiconducting transistors out of the water, and if it extends Moore’s law in the same way as has been historically possible, it suggests pocket-sized supercomputers may one day be possible, sipping less power and generating less waste heat than current machines do.