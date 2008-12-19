The Perfect Gadget For The Inebriated

Need a Christmas gift for that friend who drinks a little too much at parties, and then wants to drive? Or maybe you’re even distrustful of your own driving after a rocking New Year’s Eve? Then David Steele Enterprises just may have the perfect gadget for you. The company’s iBreath, an accessory for the iPod, helps you to self-administer a breathalyzer test. After five seconds of breathing into it, it will display your blood alcohol level. The iBreath will run you $79 when it’s released the end of this month, after a long wait from 2006 when an initial model never made it to market.