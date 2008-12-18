advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Macworld Vs. CES

By Fast Company staff1 minute Read

To the dismay of many, 2009’s Apple Macworld Expo and the International Consumer Electronics Show yet again take place at the same time. So where’s a geek to go? To both, if you’re truly dedicated. Here’s a primer on the pair.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life