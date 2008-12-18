The Fabled Robotic Future Is Nearly Here [video]

Sitting in my spare bathroom is a large device dubbed a Cat Robot, and though it’s not as sophisticated-looking as, say, an automobile production line spot-welding robot, let alone a Transformer, this robotic gizmo is a blessing. Calmly, patiently, every day, it saves me the bother of raking out my cat’s litter tray by robotically doing it for me. This simple device shows just how close the fabled science-fictional robotic future really is.

We’ve been promised homes and workplaces peopled (if you can say that) with robots that relieve the drudgery for decades, but it never seems to arrive. But news from Panasonic is helping to convince me that it’s a future that’s actually just around the corner. Because Panasonic, in concert with Japan’s IRT Research Institute has revealed it’s working on a dishwashing robot dubbed KAR (Kitchen Assistant Robot.) It’s got 18 different sensors in its hand, can automatically determine the size and shape of dishes, pick up individual bits of crockery from a stack, can do plenty of other things besides dishes, and it may be a consumer product within five years. Sounds silly to you? Who doesn’t hate dishwashing, or, for that matter, loading/unloading a dishwasher (itself a very simple robot)? And imagine a simpler version helping out in busy restaurants, or catering facilities in large factories.

On a different robotic front, M.I.T has recently shown the latest version of it’s Huggable series of telepresence caring devices. If you can overlook the slight creepiness of an intelligent teddy bear, inside the device’s soft fur is a highly advanced robot. It’s peppered with touch sensors, has webcams for eyes, a speaker behind its snout, and a sophisticated motor assembly. It’s designed to react to the user’s touch, and can even deliver remote telepresence hugs: one distant bear can be moved, making another copy its movements. Huggable is aimed at situations like healthcare, where children could benefit from the companionship it offers.

Similarly there’s plenty of research being carried out in Japan on robotic assistance for the elderly–a pressing issue in Japan where populational dynamics have left the average age creeping ever upwards. The Mamoru robot from Tokyo University is just one of a hoard of similar devices. It’s designed to deliver limited robotic companionship to older people, reminding them where they’ve left articles–which it keeps track of with wide-angle cameras and smart image-recognition software–and, most importantly, it can prompt users when it’s time for a particular medication.