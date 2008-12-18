GPS Homing Device Takes You Where You Came From

It’s a fairly safe bet that the industrial-military complex didn’t predict quite how integrated into our modern lives that GPS satellites would become after they launched them. This simple device (pictured left) shows exactly how common GPS use is becoming. It’s a homer.

No, not in the Simpson or Greek sense, an actual homing device. Press the “position” button, and the gizmo records its precise geographic location. Then wander at will, and when it’s time to go back to where you came from the display will tell you how far away you are, and in which direction you need to roam to get there. Of course this info is shown as how-the-crow-flies, so you’ll have to figure out how to get around obstacles if you’re using it as you ramble in the wilderness.

Its simplicity is wonderful: it has a basic display, just two control buttons, and costs a trifling $80 when it comes out on January 2.

[Hammacher via OhGizmo]