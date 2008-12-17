Solar-Powered Sunglasses To Power Your Gadgets

Don’t you hate when your iPod’s battery runs out and you’re nowhere near a computer or outlet? Well thanks to two clever designers, you may never have to worry about that problem again. Hyun-Joong Kim and Kwang-Seok Jeong have created the world’s first solar powered sunglasses that convert the sun’s energy to power your devices.
The Self-Energy Converting Sunglasses or SIG lenses are equipped with dye solar cells that collect energy from the sun. Just plug in your iPod or any small appliance to the power jack located on the back of the glasses’ frames and voila, freshly charged gadget.
[via Yanko Design]