Set and Achieve High Goals in 2009

This will be my last post on outstanding performance this year. Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; and 3) manage your time, life and stress well.
Allyson Spellman is a friend of mine and an expert on goal setting. She is known as “The Breakthrough Muse.” Allyson is a life coach and an expert on breakthroughs to success that motivate and inspire individuals worldwide. Her proven techniques for elevating personal and professional achievement refresh, recharge, and renew the way one can achieve greatness, no matter what!
Allyson has a free special report that can help you with creating breakthroughs in 2009. To get your copy, visit http://allysonspellman.com/Test/gen-step1.php.
Recently, Allyson published an article on goal setting on Ezine articles.com. You can read the entire article at http://ezinearticles.com/?Get-Your-Goals-Going-With-7-Proven-Steps&id=1772684. However, I want to highlight the seven key steps to get your goals going that Allyson makes in the article.
1. Determine your goals.
2. Make a commitment.
3. Create a plan of action.
4. Set deadlines.
5. Be prepared for roadblocks.
6. Get support.
7. Celebrate small victories.
Allyson says…
“You will get your goals going by following these 7 proven steps. Momentum is powerful. Goal setting is one of the most effective tools to transforming your life. So take the necessary action now and make your goals come true today. There is nothing as rewarding, exhilarating, and satisfying as seeing your goals become a reality. Now get those goals going!”
The common sense point here is simple. Outstanding performance is one of the keys to your personal and professional success. Goal setting and goal achievement is essential to becoming an outstanding performer. It’s time to get going on your 2009 goals. Allyson Spellman’s “Seven Steps to Get Your Goals Going” are a great way to start. Read her article, use her ideas and make 2009 your best year ever.
That’s my take on goals and goal setting. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. I value all of your thoughts and comments. As always, thanks for reading.
Bud