Set and Achieve High Goals in 2009

This will be my last post on outstanding performance this year. Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; and 3) manage your time, life and stress well.

Allyson Spellman is a friend of mine and an expert on goal setting. She is known as “The Breakthrough Muse.” Allyson is a life coach and an expert on breakthroughs to success that motivate and inspire individuals worldwide. Her proven techniques for elevating personal and professional achievement refresh, recharge, and renew the way one can achieve greatness, no matter what!

Allyson has a free special report that can help you with creating breakthroughs in 2009. To get your copy, visit http://allysonspellman.com/Test/gen-step1.php.

Recently, Allyson published an article on goal setting on Ezine articles.com. You can read the entire article at http://ezinearticles.com/?Get-Your-Goals-Going-With-7-Proven-Steps&id=1772684. However, I want to highlight the seven key steps to get your goals going that Allyson makes in the article.

1. Determine your goals.

2. Make a commitment.

3. Create a plan of action.