How Leadership Works

In our efforts to define leadership, it is tempting to see it as a role. Leadership is what people in certain roles do. It is a set of actions that makes them effective in that role. In a group, of whatever size, there can only be one top leader. Some organizations have two chief executive officers, but this is the exception rather than the rule. In small teams, there is only one leader. It’s not like a group of sales people, where every member can be a sales person. Being a leader in a group means being the sole occupant of a particular role. We talk about dispersed leadership but we really mean a form of sub-leadership, a hierarchy of leaders where one person is still the top dog. Such distributed leadership does little to water down the concentration of power of a conventional hierarchy.



Leadership as Influence

One way of moving away from the notion that leadership means occupying a role is to see it as an influence process. On this view, leadership is shown when one individual influences others in the group to act in ways that they would not otherwise. This is an improvement but it has two problems associated with it. First, many who see leadership as influence have not moved fully away from their role-based image of leadership. When they talk about leadership as influence, they often still have in mind the person in charge of the group who is doing the influencing. They may extend leadership to informal leaders but they still see leadership as occupying a role within a group. The second problem with this way of conceptualizing leadership is that it focuses on inputs. As a result, we immediately associate leadership with a particular style of influencing, normally one that is transformational, inspiring or considerate of others.

Leadership as Relationship

There is a growing feeling that followers play a more important part in leadership effectiveness than previously thought. On this view, leadership is a relationship between leaders and followers where outcomes are not so much a matter of a leader influencing followers in a one-way fashion but a joint determination that results from ongoing, two-way influence and discussion. Two arguments for regarding leadership as a relationship are: 1. Leadership entails followers. There can be no leadership without someone following, thus they are inextricably bound together. 2. Relationship skills are increasingly acknowledged as essential requirements for effective leadership. However, there are problems with this view of leadership. First, the idea that leadership is a two-way relationship between leaders and followers rules out showing leadership to people the leader does not know. It can be argued that Martin Luther King, Jr. had a leadership impact on the general population, the U.S. Government and the Supreme Court when his protests against segregation on buses led to its being made unconstitutional. This is one of many examples where leadership is shown without there being any sort of relationship between leader and led.

It is also reasonable to feel that King and non-violent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi are still having a leadership impact on people long after they are dead. Suppose a group of activists decides to conduct non-violent protests directly as a result of studying the actions of Gandhi. Is this not a leadership impact? Clearly, no two-way relationship is possible with a dead leader. Leadership, like all forms of influence, can be carried out on a face to face basis where people directly exchange ideas and feelings or it can be done at a distance. Think of advertising for instance or the impact of reading history. We are influenced every day by people we don’t know and who are long dead. The leadership as relationship model takes it for granted that leadership can only be shown within groups where people are working together to achieve a common end. This is an assumption that is open to question.

Leadership as Outcome