Ovation iDea Guitar Records Itself As You Play

Digital recorders for your guitar playing are two a penny, but the Ovation iDea guitar apparently represents the first time digital recording has been built into the body of a guitar.

Inside the acoustic-electric instrument sits an MP3 player/recorder, tied into the pickups and with a separate musician-facing mic. It can record the guitar alone, guitar and microphone, or the source plugged into its aux socket–essentially letting you record your jamming sessions without requiring any extra equipment. The control panel even gives you basic control over the sound quality with a tiny equalizer, and it can play MP3s back to you so you can either accompany yourself or listen to a backing track.

Sounds like a great way to learn to play guitar, but it’s not cheap: The iDea will cost you in the region of $600.

