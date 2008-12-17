advertisement
Horseradish To Clean Up Risky Carbon Nanotube Spills

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Carbon nanotubes are one of the nanotechnology wonder materials of the near future, used in electronics, optics, for super-strong materials and as novel semiconductors, but there are emerging concerns about the environmental and health risks associated with accidental leaks of the raw material. Now a team at the University of Pittsburgh has created a partial solution to this problem by inventing a clean-up technique that successfully dissolves nanotubes.

In the clean-up technique, one of the ingredients is the natural enzyme horseradish peroxidase. The peroxidase is mixed with hydrogen peroxide solution to create a product that actively dissolves single-walled nanotubes. The team tested their technique on raw, powder-form nanotubes which are known to cause lung irritation. Clearly it’s a work in progress, since the test took 12 weeks to work. But the team thinks it may evolve into a useful nanotech spill-recovery system that works “as easily as chemical cleanups in today’s labs.”

Nanotubes are so very new that much remains unknown, and a reliable clean-up method like this will undoubtedly aid nanotube research.

[Press release via BoingBoingGadgets]

