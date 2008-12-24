The Headhunter’s Guide To The Top 10 Films Of 2008

As an executive recruiter, it’s my job to examine trends, gauge the needs of the marketplace and get my clients into jobs that will make the best use of their skill sets. When the process is firing on all cylinders, it is extremely rewarding. The client is happy, and so their work flourishes. The hiring entity is happy because when someone flourishes under their roof, their productivity is likely to increase. And I’m happy because my own hard work has yielded a satisfying payoff: my gifts have been used to help someone else’s gifts get their due.

Pop culture often affords us a glimpse into the emotional landscape of the general populous, and while it may not be a predictor of business world trends, it does clue us into the mindset of both its creators and those who flock to lose themselves in the message of the medium. As such, the protagonists of hit movies, usually conflicted about where they are in life (conflict makes for a good story after all) cannot help but reflect our own inner workings, and, to my mind, are worthy of a little career counseling in their own right. To that end, I consulted The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for a list of 2008’s top ten highest-grossing films. Below is a headhunter’s assessment of these movie heroes and their careers.

1. THE DARK KNIGHT

PROTAGONIST: Bruce Wayne

JOB SKILLS: Unorthodox crime-fighting prowess and the underlying belief that he is as spiritually ugly and tormented as the heinous arch-enemies with whom he battles, thereby making his quest for so-called justice an ultimately hollow one.

IDEAL JOB: Lobbyist