Macworld R.I.P — Can Our World Survive Without Steve Jobs’ Keynotes?

Apple has announced that Macworld 2009 will be its last. Long gone are the days of Steve Jobs unveiling iPhones , MacBook Airs , and the like. What’s worse? Jobs won’t even present this year’s keynote. You have to wonder if this decision has more to do with Steve Jobs’ health or his future at the company (or the future of the company for that matter), than the company’s ubiquitous presence.

Can tech sites survive the loss of the reality distortion field? Will Apple geeks weep at the end of an era? And what huge announcements will be made at the last keynote in January? Stay tuned.

Steve Jobs shows off the new MacBook Air at the last Macworld.