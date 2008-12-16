Corporate Social Responsibility Reports Fail to Prove Business Case

Corporate Social Responsibility reports almost never include data that supports the business case for CSR strategies. Unless business can tie the benefits of CSR to the bottom line it will be jettisoned during tough financial times. Or worse, CSR will act as an enabler much like political correctness allows racism to flourish, and religion can mask hatred growing in our hearts. Doing Good, And Wasting Time

Industry reports, marketing reports, stock reports, annual reports…..really, how many of us like to read them? Most of the time, the information is valuable enough to merit the minutes (sometimes hours) spent wading through small type and decimals. All too often however, the time would feel better spent doing something else. It’s bad when the information itself is incorrect. Worse still, when it’s simply naive.

CSR reports. Why, oh why, is naivete the norm? The information is available, the compilers are smart (smarter than me, I’m sure), the readers are vested shareholders (and smart too, no doubt). There is simply no justification for reports on Corporate Social Responsibility to be so disastrously void of compelling data.

Let’s back up a little….

The other day I spent some time talking to Jim. Jim was hired a year ago by a health organization to set up their very first Employee Volunteer Program. 12 months later, Jim and his boss stumbled through this unexpected interaction:

Boss: “Uh, Jim….you know that Employee Volunteer Program?”

Jim: “Yup.”

Boss: “Well, we need to sort of….downplay it for awhile.”

Jim: “I’m sorry….what?”

Boss: “Yeah….with the financial crisis and all….we’re not really sure where the program is going….you know how it is….”

Jim: (Incredulous pause.) “So….don’t talk about….my job?”

Boss: Um, well, leave the EVP info out of the newsletter this month…uh, next month, too…..and then we’ll talk. I’m sure everything will be fine.”

Jim: (Sigh)

Jim’s sigh was accompanied by the depressing realization that his job, through which he had so far found meaning and purpose, is merely a public relations ploy. Corporate Social Responsibility is only as good as it makes the company look. Why else do most CSR employees report directly to the PR or Marketing department?

Actually, a good CSR strategy will almost always act as an effective public relations tool. Customers, shareholders and employees all feel more comfortable supporting a company that gives a damn. It’s just good business. It’s this aspect of the business that you’ll find outlined in most CSR reports. CSR = Look Good for the World. And that’s about it. That’s all you’ll find. Are there any other benefits? Any other reason to be socially responsible? If there are, you sure won’t find it in the report. It’s short-sighted. Small-minded. Naive.

I hate to say it, but I have an example of just such a report.