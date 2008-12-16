Emirates Launches World’s Longest Green Flight

Yesterday, Emirates Airlines launched what it calls the world’s longest “green” flight — a new service from Dubai to San Francisco that saves an estimated 2,000 gallons of fuel and 30,000 pounds of carbon emissions on the 16-hour direct flight.

What exactly is so green about the new service? Contrary to what some might expect, much of what characterizes this classification isn’t inherent in the planes themselves. Rather, it’s the chosen routes that form the bulk of Emirates’ efforts at greenification.

The departure route out of Dubai will provide the new plane with an unimpeded climb to allow the aircraft to reach its optimum cruise altitude quickly and efficiently. Emirates has conducted prolonged negotiations with the Russian government to allow for a preferred route over Russian airspace. The predominant traffic flows across northern Europe are west-east and Emirates has negotiated in order to optimize the structure to flow north-south.

The airline has also carried out negotiations with government agencies in Iceland, Canada and the United States – towards the same aim.

The Dubai-San Francisco aircraft will track close to the North Pole, following tests and negotiations carried out by Emirates. “The North Pole is essentially a short cut,” explains Andrew Parker, Senior Vice President, Public and Environmental Affairs for Emirates. “It offers uncongested skies and is more efficient – it saves time and fuel. Yesterday, we did the Dubai-San Francisco route in just 15 hrs and 20 minutes.” While other airlines have flown close to the North Pole before, Emirates is the first to offer such a long service.

That’s not to say there are no inherently green features in the new 777-200LR. Compared to the Air Bus 340-500, the model is 20% more efficient. It has a better engine, one that burns less fuel and emits fewer pollutants. “The biggest thing we’re doing is buying new planes. We’ve bought one hundred 777s and half have been delivered already,” says Parker.