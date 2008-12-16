advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Should Green Biz Go Big Or Stay Small?

By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

Which green companies are best positioned to weather the downturn?

advertisement

“Well established, international companies like Vestas [one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers].” says Newsweek. “It’s a very tough time for earlier stage companies.”

CNet’s Green Tech blog says the opposite: “Smaller companies are more likely to survive the current — and coming — lean period… “because younger firms, in general, demand less capital to operate.”

Where you really don’t want to be is caught in the middle, needing a big infusion of capital to get to the next stage.

Both sides do agree that the recession will produce a shakeout, putting weaker companies out of their misery, but that green tech is not another dot-com. These companies are aimed at solving real problems and the outlook over the next decade is strong.

 

 

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life