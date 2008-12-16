Create Positive Personal Impact: Be Flexible, Adaptable and Open Minded

Successful people create positive personal impact. Positive personal impact is similar to what many people call “charisma.” It’s easy to spot people who create positive personal impact. They’re the ones who are the center of attention at most business and social gatherings. They’re the one to whom others gravitate. They’re the ones others want on their project teams.

As I mention in Straight Talk for Success, you need to do three things if you want to create positive personal impact: 1) develop and nurture your unique personal brand; 2) be impeccable in your presentation of self, dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Debra Benton is a friend of mine. She is also a very good executive coach. Debra has a way of dispensing great common sense advice in an easy to remember and use manner. Her book, Executive Charisma, is no exception.

In the last chapter, Debra urges readers to “observe that most people do (and what you’d typically do) and don’t do that. Embrace the opposite, or at least a variation of the opposite.” Her advice is somewhat counterintuitive until you look closely at it.

Here are some of the opposites Debra suggests:

“Go against the social norm without being weird or stupid. It’s impossible to do something spectacular unless you do the opposite from the majority…

“Initiate when others won’t.