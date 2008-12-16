Samsung’s 8-Megapixel Pixon Cameraphone Comes to US

Samsung’s Pixon cellphone has just made it past the FCC, labelled as M8800L, and that means it’ll hit stores sometime soon. What distinguishes this phone from others in the crowded market is a built-in 8-megapixel camera.

Whether this makes it a phonecamera or a cameraphone is up to you, but the device seems to represent convergence at its best: The camera has auto-focus, a flash, anti-shake, auto-panorama mode and features face, smile and even blink detection to help you get the perfect portrait shot. It also shoots video at WVGA resolution at 30 fps. The phone has a 3.2-inch touchscreen, built-in GPS, Bluetooth v2.0, FM radio with RDS, a 5.1 virtual surround sound system and 290 hours of standby, 3 hours 40 mins of talk time.

It looks like it’s going to be an AT&T-only device, running on 850 and 1900 HSDPA 3G bands, but no pricing or release timing has been announced yet.

