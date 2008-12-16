New Mac Mini Due In January, Says Rumor

Within Apple’s stable of products, the beast that’s recieved the least official attention for ages is the Mac Mini. But that’s due to change in January, according to a new rumor from an “Apple corporate employee.”

The much-loved Mini hasn’t been upgraded since April 2007, leaving it lagging behind in processor technology, memory, and the all-aluminum design that’s been lavished upon other Apple computers. The new Mini is rumored to be revealed at Macworld Expo, which starts January 5th, in line with Steve Job’s custom of unveiling new products during his keynote speech.

Over at Wired they’re speculating that the Mini will also adopt the aluminum body, have a greener build to improve Apple’s eco-credentials and contain new graphics cards–as in the new MacBooks and MacBook Pros–that support its typical role as a media-serving machine in home AV-setups.

I’m pretty sure that the theory that it’ll cost $100 less than current models “in light of the recession” is nothing more than wild hope. Though, indeed, the price cut for the original iPhone and the new “low” price of the iPhone 3G suggest that Apple might be addressing the issue of a perceived “Apple tax.”

While we have no idea what the machine will actually look like, there’s this intriguing concept to look at {pictured left) from Sait Alayali, which adds a stackable right-angle shape to the Mini.