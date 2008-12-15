Startup Marketing in Tough Economic Times

“Times are tough.” “Budgets have been cut.” “You have to preserve valuable cash until the storm blows over.” “The competition won’t be spending money on marketing now, so there is less pressure to spend money ourselves.”

If you are involved in marketing a startup today, I would be surprised if you haven’t heard these statements lately….at least once. Panic has set in and skittish CEOs and boards have laid down the law. Cash talks and marketing walks….at least for now.

Au contraire! If your company has money, then NOW is the time to break out of the pack and assure that your company is one of the winners who will survive this downturn. How do you do it, without breaking the bank? Here are some tips for inexpensive (but time-consuming) activities: