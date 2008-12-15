Instant Sexy: Potions That Make You Pretty

“We’re Nestlé but we’re also a startup beauty company, so our goal is to build credibility. We started in prestige locales like Neiman Marcus. We have to educate consumers about what this category is and make them much more open to the idea that what you consume does affect how you look and feel. [Market researcher] Datamonitor projects that this will be a $1.3 billion business by 2012, but when I started in 2006, that number was only $800,000. We’re creating a whole new category that fuses food, nutrition, and beauty — and accessing all of the emotions women have about appearance and food.”