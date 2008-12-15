Do Roses Come With Thorns, or Do Thorns Come With Roses?

It’s getting to the end of the year, and my annual two week holiday. I will blog this week, and then take off for two weeks. My first post of 2009 will appear on Monday, January 5. So that means I will be working very hard at providing you with my best end of the year ideas.

Speaking of ideas, I saw an interesting quote the other day.

“Instead of complaining that roses come with thorns, rejoice in the fact that thorns come with roses.”

I love this idea. In a few simple words, it shows how a simple change in perspective can make a big difference in your life.

This has been a particularly thorny year – crises in the financial and auto industries, millions of people losing their jobs, housing prices falling, foreclosures rising, terrorism continues, Hurricane Ike. I don’t need to tell you. I’m sure you know all of this, and more, from watching the nightly news.

On the other hand, there are a few roses too. We’ve elected a President who brings a message of hope. We haven’t had another 9/11 in the US. On the personal front, my mother recovered from a heart attack. My business is solid, if not spectacular. Cathy and I are both healthy. My niece has found the love of her life and is getting married early next year. Her sister graduated from college and landed a good job. Penn State is in the Rose Bowl – good for me. Oklahoma is playing for the BCS championship – even better for Cathy.

The important point in all of this is that you can choose to focus on the thorns — all of the negative things that happened this year. Or, you can be an optimist and focus on the roses – all of the good things that have happened, to the world, your country and you personally.