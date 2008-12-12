How Does Orange Go Green?

An article the other day caught my attention. It was about the U.S. Army releasing its first annual sustainability report. We’re reading and hearing a lot more these days about green — from private sector to public sector and the government. It seems as if green is everywhere. I’m actually looking forward to news about climate change issues in 2009 — it will be a big year. And, I’m really proud of what we’re doing at ING in the area of sustainability.

Our parent company in Amsterdam looked at our global environmental impact for the first time in 2005. After identifying the main components of our environmental footprint as business travel, electricity and paper use, we developed the ING Environmental Statement. In doing so, ING introduced its first measure on limiting energy use and business travel.

Last year, we purchased clean, emission-free wind energy credits for our U.S. operations. The purchase was equal to 100 percent of our electricity usage at ING locations throughout the U.S. This was significant in many ways: it reinforced our commitment to conducting our business responsibly around the globe, and we were the first major Dutch financial institution to become 100 percent carbon-neutral. However, from an HR perspective, I found our employees’ response to these initiatives to be amazing. They were eager to learn what else the company could do to mitigate our impact on the environment and how they could help. Ready, set, go — employee engagement is off and running.

The answer: Orange Goes Green (OGG) — an awareness campaign was born. Employee-driven teams were formed at each of our major sites across the U.S. Their mission: to make it easier for employees to learn about and, most important, adopt ways to minimize their environmental impact. OGG teams host employee engagement and awareness events. Examples of this include education fairs, farmers’ markets where employees can buy from local farmers, Earth Week awareness activities, and composting classes, etc. The OGG teams partner with our volunteer teams to hold environmentally focused events like park, trail and beach cleanups, and tree plantings. They are integral to the successful implementation of our environmental strategy.