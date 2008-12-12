Most Popular Android Applications For November 2008

The Android Market is still in its infancy, having just opened October 22. So it’s no surprise that the most popular applications are classics, led by Namco’s Pac-Man with more than 250,000 downloads. The total number of downloads is increasing at a steady clip, though, and the news that Sony Ericsson is releasing an Android phone next year means that developers are likely to start pushing out more apps in the near future.

Here are the 10 most popular Android Apps for November 2008, based on number of downloads, number of comments, and average rating, according to a report by Medialets, a mobile analytics and advertising company.

Pac-Man by Namco

Pac-Man was one of the first apps available for the first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1. This version features three unique control schemes: Swipe Mode allows players to direct PAC-MAN’s path by simply swiping in the direction you want to travel, Track Mode lets players zip through mazes using the phone’s trackball, and Accelerometer Mode allows players to control PAC-MAN by tilting the phone in the direction they want to move. It’s not a lot different from the arcade game, except for the price: players get full access to the game for free.

MySpace Mobile

Upload photos to your profile, check out band tour schedules, view and comment on photos and profiles, search and add news friends, send and read messages, and update and view mood and status with this app. It’s also integrated with Shazam, the mobile music discovery service that helps you to identify songs by holding your phone towards an unknown song and connecting to the artist’s MySpace page.

The Weather Channel

While Video may only be available through the pre-installed YouTube app (or other applications offered through Market), The Weather Channel has done a nice job of including video weather updates of your local weather featuring a meteorologist. You also get hourly, 36-hour, and 10-day forecasts.

ShopSavvy

Launched exclusively for Android on the G1, ShopSavvy by Big In Japan, Inc., uses the camera in your phone to scan the barcode of products and assists you with finding the best prices on the Internet and at local stores.