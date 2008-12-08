Innovative Giving: Tyson Foods For Hunger Relief

What it is: Over the last few months, Tyson Foods has been using a blogging campaign to attract attention to the issue of hunger, gain brand credibility and send users to their hunger website . While philanthropic efforts on the part of a multinational corporation may smack of a thinly veiled PR campaign to some, in this instance the motive is less important then the outcome.

In August of 2008 Tyson posted a blog entry on its website discussing hunger in Austin and the work of the Capital Area Food Bank of Austin. The company offered to donate 100 pounds of food to the food bank for every comment to the entry, with a limit of 35,000 pounds (a tractor-trailer load). As word spread through Twitter, the entry received 350 comments in less than 5 hours, eventually attracting over 600 comments. Tyson also conducted a similar effort to benefit five food banks in the Bay Area, the effort received well over 2000 comments. Last week, it posted a blog entry to benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank. Overall, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of food overall through its blog/comment effort.





What you can do: Keep an eye out for more blog posts on Tyson’s hunger relief site and leave a comment to help fight hunger.

Read the other entries in our innovative giving series here.

Add your own suggestions for innovative ways to give in the comments below.