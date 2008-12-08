Mark Anderson’s 10 Predictions For 2009

On a foul night in New York, where the cold, torrential rain perfectly matched the day’s news — massive fraud at a large investment fund, a failed bailout for the auto industry, the fifth straight decline in retail sales — Mark Anderson, one of the tech industry’s favorite prognosticators, offered at least a glimmer of hopeful news at his annual “Predictions” dinner at the Waldorf Astoria.

After 8 years of nothing but messages of bad news and fear, the psychological lift of Obama’s inauguration will lead to a short term rebound effect on the market, he said. “I’m guessing it will take three weeks for the ‘Obama Bounce’ to take effect,” he said, laying out a series ‘landscape’ scenarios as a back drop for his annual predictions.

Anderson is CEO and founder of the Strategic News Service, the first subscription-based newsletter on the Internet. He counts Bill Gates, Mark Hurd, Michael Dell, and a blue chip roster of tech movers and shakers among his subscribers.

He claims the dubious distinction of being among the first to predict the global liquidity collapse, on CNN World News, way back in February 2007. The 10 year, publicly graded, accuracy rate of his predictions is over 90%, although recently he’s topped that. He says that his predictions for last year were 96% correct.

Over a dinner heavy on red wine and red meat, before an audience of venture capitalists, CEOs, consultants and tech media, Anderson laid out his top 10 hunches for the coming year.

1.) It will be a big year for applications that can play on big screens. We’ve already got our plasma TVs, he said. In 2009, we’ll spend more on ways to use them – video games, movies, etc. “It will all be about what you can do for $100 to add value.”

2.) Similarly, the big news in the mobile world won’t be a slicker, newer cellphone — it will be smart phone applications. “We’re talking billions in downloads,” he said. In addition, because of their low cost and high volume, smart phone apps have the potential to replace mobile advertising – unless it can be ‘dragged through’ on an app.