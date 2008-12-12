Why The Reign of Conventional Batteries Is Nearly Over

As usual this holiday season millions of kids will be opening gifts that a caring parent must crack open immediately to jam in batteries before the playing can begin. Since its invention in 1800 as the “Voltaic pile” by Alessandro Volta and subsequent dubbing as “the battery” via Ben Franklin, trillions of the tiny chemical powerhouses have been used similarly. And then discarded, to spill their spent chemical loads into the ground. But the reign of the conventional battery is nearly over.

For a start, single-use power cells are giving way to rechargeables, and in terms of environmental impact alone this is revolutionary. Ni-Cad batteries for portable devices were amazing at first, meaning you could carry around a single set of batteries (plus a spare set, if you’re fastidious) and recharge them repeatedly anywhere you could find a power socket. Ni-Cads have that life-span limiting memory effect, however, which is why Li-ion and Li-polymer technology is taking over. You still need to take care of how you charge and discharge them, but to all intents and purposes they’ll last for ages.

But the chemicals inside rechargeable batteries shouldn’t end up in a land-fill either, since they’ll leach out eventually and pollute the environment, which is why in many places you’ll find battery recycling bins next to those for paper, glass, and aluminum.

And that’s why even this technology might be ousted from gadgets soon. There’s a replacement waiting in the wings, luckily, in the form of the fuel cell.

Fuel cells are still a chemical way of storing energy for electrical power, but they have a number of advantages. In a battery the electrodes react as the power is cycled, but in a fuel cell the electrodes are catalytic and thus more stable. The real advantage is that once the fuel is used up, the cell’s by-products can be totally harmless–in the case of a hydrogen cell, the waste is pure water.