Did You Miss It?

When approached to be part of the team that writes for FastCompany about Work/Life balance I thought, “what a great opportunity!” and added the project to my schedule. I was directed to post once a week, on Friday.

I did not post last Friday. Part happenstance, part intentional. No post here from me.

Did you notice? I did not hear from readers, bloggers or the folks at FastCompany.

Huh.

Which brings me to my point for today: there are tasks or obligations in our lives that we may sometimes choose to set aside for a short (or long) time to pursue other tasks and obligations. There are only so many hours in a day. Find out what won’t be missed by others – you’d be surprised at what you can let go at times.