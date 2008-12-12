advertisement
Did You Miss It?

By Joe Raasch1 minute Read

When approached to be part of the team that writes for FastCompany about Work/Life balance I thought, “what a great opportunity!” and added the project to my schedule.  I was directed to post once a week, on Friday.

I did not post last Friday.  Part happenstance, part intentional.  No post here from me.

Did you notice? I did not hear from readers, bloggers or the folks at FastCompany.

Huh.

Which brings me to my point for today:  there are tasks or obligations in our lives that we may sometimes choose to set aside for a short (or long) time to pursue other tasks and obligations.  There are only so many hours in a day.  Find out what won’t be missed by others – you’d be surprised at what you can let go at times.

“Besides the noble art of getting things done, there is a nobler art of leaving things undone. The wisdom of life consists in the elimination of nonessentials.”
Lin Yutang
