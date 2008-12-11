Project Aiko: Bring In The Fembots! [video]

Inventor Le Trung from Toronto, Canada has built the perfect girlfriend, a female robot named Aiko (whose name means love child). She can even clean house and respond to touch, and that’s not all..

To advance the field of AI, Trung is reported to have spent two years and $21,000 to build Aiko, who will fight back if you squeeze her too tightly. She can also be reconfigured to simulate an orgasm.

New video below (Fembot Aiko getting poked at Ontario Science Center)