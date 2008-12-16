Innovative Giving: The Open Architecture Network

What it is: Architecture for Humanity is a non-profit that seeks architectural solutions to humanitarian crises. In 2007, the organization launched the Open Architecture Network – the first collaborative forum to provide access to architecture plans and blueprints online. The aim: for designers and others to share, freely use and adapt existing solutions, and to collaborate with one another to address design challenges. The site currently has almost 1300 projects, including a library in Sohage, Egypt and a hospital in Petite Riviere, Haiti.

What you can do: Get online, share your designs and ideas, or just reach out to an architecture or designer who might be able to help build your project. More opportunities are listed here.

