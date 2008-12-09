advertisement
Another Stone Turned

Or, another wave of the magic wand called the Internet & the World Wide Web.

By Carel Two-Eagle2 minute Read

Hanh mitakuyapi.  Hello my relatives.

As you know, I am not one to leave a stone unturned when it  comes to finding ways to build financial independence via micro-businesses for minorities.  Particularly, I admit, my own, not that it matters.

I have a strong friend who is a grandmother, a grand person,  and lives in poverty that rivals that of us Indns.  Proud, not accepting of welfare, she raised 9 good children & a “husband”.  He’s gone on, now, & so has 1 of her sons, but it seems like some kind  of record to be able to say these days, “9 good kids, not a dud  in the bunch”.

By the bye, I really dislike that word for a male spouse because it means, according to the Oxford Standard Dictionary of the English Language, “a keeper of livestock & other dumb animals”.   I’m neither a livestock nor a dumb animal..  the  term has been this way since William of Orange, & I frankly think it’s long past time to replace it  with something better.  (Suggestions are always welcome…)

Anyway, my  friend sews & makes all kinds of unique things, so I decided to help her & find an online outlet for them.  Since she is not computer literate,  & doesn’t want to learn, I decided to make a site for both of us.  Having a vested interest in the site will motivate me to keep it updated more than anything else will..  I get spread pretty thin.  If the site works for us, it will work for other Indns,  & thereby we will decrease poverty in Indian Country while increasing pride of  accomplishment in the same area.  This is definitely a win-win!

I found a site I liked & put up a storefront on it today.  If you’re looking for something unique & handmade for gift-giving any time of the year, need a stocking-stuffer for the gifting day coming up, you might take a look here:

<a target=”_blank” href=”http://artfire.com/modules.php?name=Shop&seller_id=13351″><img src=”http://artfire.com/images/banners/e.gif” alt=”ArtFire – Buy Handmade – Sell Handmade” title=”ArtFire – Buy Handmade – Sell Handmade”/></a>

As far as I’m concerned, this is what micro-business development is about..  bootstrapping, the Internet / WWWeb, and Power to  The People.  If you’ve read my blogs, you know that remark by a certain state senator still rankles me..  “how do you survive?!?  We control everything in this state, & we were sure we black-listed you so you couldn’t get a job..”  Petty cretin, him..  I love the Web!

Pilamiyaye! / Thank you for your interest!

 

