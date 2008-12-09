Another Stone Turned

As you know, I am not one to leave a stone unturned when it comes to finding ways to build financial independence via micro-businesses for minorities. Particularly, I admit, my own, not that it matters.

I have a strong friend who is a grandmother, a grand person, and lives in poverty that rivals that of us Indns. Proud, not accepting of welfare, she raised 9 good children & a “husband”. He’s gone on, now, & so has 1 of her sons, but it seems like some kind of record to be able to say these days, “9 good kids, not a dud in the bunch”.

By the bye, I really dislike that word for a male spouse because it means, according to the Oxford Standard Dictionary of the English Language, “a keeper of livestock & other dumb animals”. I’m neither a livestock nor a dumb animal.. the term has been this way since William of Orange, & I frankly think it’s long past time to replace it with something better. (Suggestions are always welcome…)

Anyway, my friend sews & makes all kinds of unique things, so I decided to help her & find an online outlet for them. Since she is not computer literate, & doesn’t want to learn, I decided to make a site for both of us. Having a vested interest in the site will motivate me to keep it updated more than anything else will.. I get spread pretty thin. If the site works for us, it will work for other Indns, & thereby we will decrease poverty in Indian Country while increasing pride of accomplishment in the same area. This is definitely a win-win!

I found a site I liked & put up a storefront on it today. If you’re looking for something unique & handmade for gift-giving any time of the year, need a stocking-stuffer for the gifting day coming up, you might take a look here:

<a target=”_blank” href=”http://artfire.com/modules.php?name=Shop&seller_id=13351″><img src=”http://artfire.com/images/banners/e.gif” alt=”ArtFire – Buy Handmade – Sell Handmade” title=”ArtFire – Buy Handmade – Sell Handmade”/></a>