Medialets , an advertising solution and analytics mobile company, has announced the first New York City Android Developer Meetup to be hosted at Fast Company .

Thirty of New York City’s top Android developers will speak about their experiences and show off their applications at the event, which takes place December 16, 2008, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Fast Company offices. The best apps will be featured on FastCompany.com

For more info, see the invitation below.