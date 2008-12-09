Biomimicry Innovation Poll Closing Soon

Last week I participated in a PDMA SecondLife panel discussion on green innovation. The event was very well attended with so many people asking to attend that some were turned away due to capacity constraints. Eco/Social-innovation is expected to be a major driver of product and business innovation in the coming years. How does biomimicry into your vision, or does it?

If you haven’t cast your vote yet, you better hurry! You can cast your vote here using the Vizu poll widget in the side bar on the left.

A new poll will start on Monday, December 15th.