Chauncey Billups Knows Which Fork to Use — Do You?

If you’re a basketball fan, you probably know Chauncey Billups. He’s won an NBA championship, an Olympic Gold Medal and has been the NBA MVP. Right now, he is helping the Denver Nuggets to one of their best starts ever.

Chauncey grew up in Denver, where he played for George Washington High School. He went on to play for the University of Colorado before going to the NBA. I have vivid memories of Cathy exchanging smiles with him at the old McNichols Arena in Denver just after he signed with CU. He’s a great basketball player and, more important, a good guy.

Ricardo Patton was his college coach. These days, Ricardo is coaching Northern Illinois University. They played a game at the Air Force Academy last week. Chauncey attended the game. Afterwards, he spoke about the positive effect Coach P, as he calls him, had on his life.

“Coach Patton taught me about basketball, of course. But it was far more than that. He taught me about life, how to be a professional, how to dress, how to present myself.”

Chauncey remembers the time Coach P brought an etiquette teacher to a team meal.

“I remember thinking ‘Why do I care the little fork for the salad is on the outside left? I’m never going to have to use this.’ But it’s funny, I’ve had to use it more than I ever thought.”

Creating powerful personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. People with powerful personal impact do three things well: 1) they develop and nurture their unique personal brand; 2) they are impeccable in their presentation of self; and 3) they know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.