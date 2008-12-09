For the environment………

In most hotel rooms you will find a card in the bathroom, which says:

‘Together we can contribute to improving the environment. We should avoid unnecessary use of water or detergent.

If you leave your towel in the bathtub, we will replace it with another one; if you think you can use it again, please leave it on the towel rail.’

Obviously this sounds good and it triggers me to consciously support the environment. And it does it a positive way. There is no threat in it.

So, it is easy for me to comply and to hang my towel on the rack after usage.