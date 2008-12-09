Report from NY Web 2.0: Web Industry +1, Wi-Fi (FAIL)

If the recent NextWeb NY Web 2.0 Meetup is any indication, then Silicon Alley is not only ripe with promising ideas, it’s actually thriving. Too bad we can’t say much about the technology we employed in our attempt to bring you a live report.

Armed with a Nokia N95, the heart of the Mobile Journalism Toolkit, and a Sylvania g Meso Netbook, we were all set to stream live from the meetup on our Kyte channel. But with both Wi-Fi and our Edge Network being temperamental, as it were — no dice. Even the netbook was unable to serve as a Wi-Fi connector backup. So instead we resorted to journalism 1.0 — good old fashioned Q&A (typed on the netbook of course), with some smart, forward-looking entrepreneurs. Here’s who we met:

Amos Winbush III, CEO, CyberSynchs

Currently in beta, this company enables universal mobile syncing. The idea came to Winbush when he lost his phone, and all of his contacts with it. He decided to make a solution that would allow people to use multiple phones without ever having to worry about having their contacts saved to a carrier’s web address book or to a SIM card. There’s also a GPS system built into the application, enabling you to find your phone, should you ever lose it. It seems necessity inspires ingenuity after all.

Phil Karl, CEO, DocShare

Also in beta, Karl says his company is a B2B service that helps business to better share documents with clients. When asked what made this solution better than other file-sharing services, or even FTP, his reply: “We’re more public and we’re more secure for business.” We’ll have to see how that one pans out.

Scott Kolber, CEO, Linkstorm

Linkstorm is an advertising technology company that’s been in business for eight years, but only recently started practicing social media as a form of advertising for its clients. The company’s been busy working with major companies like Cisco and American Express, but one of its recent projects — one that Kolber is ecstatic — is a Facebook application for the new James Bond flick, Quantum. “We’re proud of the way it’s been used,” he says. “We took what was a static one-time only game on the movie’s site and turned it into a viral, social media product that has a lasting impression for the life of the campaign.”

Roger Wu, President, Klickable

Klickable makes web video as interactive as the Web itself. Anyone who creates content can use the service to add contextual information to a video. Say it’s a video of a model and a bottle of perfume, you’d be able to click on the perfume to learn more about it with Klickable, and then you could click on the model to learn more about her or her clothes. It really all depends on how the video producer used the tagging system to build in links. There’s even a special feature called a klick kart, which allows the viewer to save an item’s info for later, so as not to interrupt watching the video. For now, the business has caught the women’s lifestyle market, with Rachel Ray leading the charge with her Klickable Kitchen and Klickable Gift Guide. Project Runway also uses the service. Next up for Wu: bringing the service to TV.