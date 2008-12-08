Leading Ideas: Show Up and Deliver Your Best Everyday

In a recent conversation with a client, she mentioned that she and her team were in a “wait-and-see” mindset as it pertained to budgets and projects for next year. Given the current market, I could understand where she was coming from. However, I sensed a certain lethargy that I knew would put them in a bad spot in the months and year to come if not addressed. As I probed deeper, it became clear that the current environment had zapped their energy. “I’m embarrassed,” she said, “I’ve never been one to sit on my hands, but that’s exactly what I feel I’ve been doing. I feel the fear in my team and I’m not sure how to get us back to a more productive mindset.” I said, “Let’s start with what’s on your plate today.”