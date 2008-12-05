Why Government Should Oversee Computer Security

There’s no such thing as an innocent compliment. That’s the lesson behind Koobface, a new virus that is tearing around the two biggest social networks, Facebook and MySpace [ NWS ], posing as a flattering message from one of your online friends.

As far as viruses go, Koobface is a pretty standard piece of malware — once it insinuates itself into your computer, it can steal valuable information like credit card numbers, or highjack your Google [GOOG] or Yahoo [YHOO] searches and take them to doppelganger sites. There, you might be tempted to reveal personal information through a fake iteration of, say, Google Checkout.

Koobface’s special bit of guile is the convincing way it presents itself to users. Once it infects your computer, it sends messages to your Facebook or MySpace friends telling them, for instance, that they “look awesome” in a new movie or photo. Since most users trust messages from their social network friends, they’re more likely to open the message and infect their own machine. And since Web-based messages don’t feel as local as, say, an email on Microsoft [MSFT] Entourage or Apple [AAPL] Mail, users don’t think before clicking.

If you take the Koobface bait, your computer asks you to download something called “flash_player.exe,” which as you might gather, is not actually Adobe’s [ADBE] Flash Player. (It’s thought that the virus will not affect Mac users.)

In what comes off as a rehash of high school sex-ed, computer security experts are usually quick to point out that education is the most effectual measure against virus transmission. But, as with high schoolers, computer users still do stupid things despite all the education available, clicking on dubious links or downloading mysterious files even when they’ve been taught not to. At some point, it will be neccessary for computer and software manufacturers to bake in full-blown preventative software to supplant the expensive, clunky and confusing array of third-party solutions on the market.

According to a recent article in the New York Times, virus coders are becoming increasingly clever and destructive, while anti-virus software-makers are lagging behind. How much worse must the problem become before computer makers (OEMs) are pressed into action? How long before they buy out all the private antivirus software companies and get down to business in earnest?

Apparently, current levels of identity theft have created no market mechanism to prompt that scenario — and by some counts, as many as 10 million Americans suffer from some form of identity theft, though not all of it is electronic. We’re on the verge of an epidemic problem that will cost US companies and consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.